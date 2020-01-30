Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday visited the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, in Abuja on the purported takeover of local government secretariats by sacked chairmen since Monday.

The governor, who spoke to newsmen at the premises of the Force Headquarters, said he had briefed the IGP on the security situation in the state, and that his administration would not condone violence.

Makinde, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, declared that the visit was imperative because his administration does not want chaos in Oyo State.

The governor, however, said he would obey the judgment of the court, once the pending appeals on the local government dissolution are decided.

Makinde, who stated that as a law-abiding individual, he was ready to work with others to build a new country where rule of law is supreme, urged everyone to be law-abiding and to ensure they don’t do anything that would create lawlessness.

According to him, he was in Abuja to discuss issues of local government dissolution crisis in Oyo State and the Western Nigerian Security Network (WNSN), codenamed, Operation Amotekun with Abubakar.

Makinde maintained that the security network was work in progress and that the South West governors were already operationalising it, adding that the governors would further meet with the IGP to review the situation on the intervention.

“We are here basically to discuss two things. You all must have heard about the issue of local government administration in Oyo State. There is a court order yesterday (Tuesday) restraining the IGP, the police commissioner, the AIG from giving unilateral order regarding the issue of local government administration in Oyo State.

“I came to brief the IGP that this is the situation. We do not want chaos in Oyo State. I personally, am law-abiding; if there is a court judgment, I would obey it and he has given me the assurance that once he gets the copy of the court order, he would do the needful.

“Second, everybody is aware of the issue with Amotekun; we deliberated on it and we had an agreement in principle to have the governors of the South West meet with him to review the situation. Amotekun is work in progress, we are trying to operationalise it and in doing that, all the relevant stakeholders would have to align.”

Meanwhile, the sacked chairmen under the aegis of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), being led by Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, of Oluyole Local Government, have appealed to National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) to call off the ongoing strike over the local government impasse in the state.

Abass-Aleshinloye, in a statement in Ibadan, yesterday said: “We appreciate the concern of NULGE for peace and protection of lives and property of its members because of the violent antecedents of the lawless supporters of Governor Makinde regime.