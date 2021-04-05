Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde has vowed to expose those politicising security issues in the state.

The governor stated this, yesterday, while addressing the congregation at St. Peters Anglican Cathedral Church, Aremo, Ibadan.

He said the state was experiencing security challenges, but noted that the trend was not peculiar to Oyo alone, but was nationwide, and warned against politicising the issue.

“But if they are politicising issues of security because they want to be in power in 2023, it means they are making mistake. If there’s no Oyo State or Nigeria by 2023 because of the politicisation of security, who and what are they going to govern?”

Makinde said he and those working with him had taken time to investigate reports of security challenges across the state.

He implored those behind the politicisation of security challenges in the state because of their political ambitions to seek the face of God instead of engaging in actions that could trigger insecurity in the state.

He listed efforts made so far by his administration in addressing the menace of insecurity to include the purchase of 100 units of KIA cars equipped with communication gadgets for security agencies, re-establishment of Swift Response Squad and Operation Burst, purchase of communication equipment for security operatives and establishment of Amotekun security outfit with 1,500 corps.