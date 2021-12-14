From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The former Chief of Staff to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Chief Bisi Ilaka, has joined the senatorial race for Oyo Central for the 2023 general elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He made his intention known on Tuesday at the Omituntun House, Idi-Ape, Ibadan, during a brief programme, which was attended by leaders of the party across the state. It was moderated by the Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Akeem Olatunji.

Ilaka stated that Governor Makinde has done so well in the state in less than three years to the extent that the achievements recorded so far has silenced the opposition in the state.

He explained that he decided to re-contest the senatorial poll because the people of Oyo Central, comprising the four local government areas in Oyo town, as well as some councils in Ibadan Less City, including Akinyele, Lagelu, Egbeda, and Ona-Ara.

Ilaka, who is the Ladilu of Oyo Kingdom, said he is offering himself to serve the people because they deserve the best in the district, adding that PDP is the only party at the present stage in the country, that could salvage Nigeria from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the federal level and at the Oyo Central senatorial district.

He, however, stated further that the leadership of PDP in the state is working assiduously to ensure that the party approaches the next general elections as a team with a u items front. He added that the same strategy would be adopted in the senatorial district so that he as an aspirant for senatorial seat, would work with aspirants to the House of Representatives and Oyo State House of Assembly, and that all of them would work together for the success of Governor Makinde’s administration and second term in office.

Ilaka noted that in 2015 and 2019 that he contested for Oyo Central senatorial district, he campaigned alone, saying there is a paradigm shift for all the aspirants and those that will eventually emerge as candidates to work together as a PDP team.