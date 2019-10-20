Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on Saturday, commended the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on his free education policy in the State.

He said he was happy that Makinde has taken up the challenge of providing free qualitative education in the State.

This was as Governor Makinde maintained that free qualitative education has come to stay in the State, adding that education remained the best form of poverty alleviation and empowerment that can be given to the youths.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that both Osinbajo and Makinde were guests of the Presiding Bishop of the Victory International Church, Bishop Taiwo Victor Adelakun, at the 30th Anniversary of the Church/ Divine Proclamation Service for Dominion University, held at the Rehoboth Cathedral, Ibadan.

According to Osinbajo, though President Muhammadu Buhari, on June 20, 2019, declared that education would be free across the country for the first nine years covering primary to junior secondary school, the Federal Government could not force the States to key into that declaration.

He promised that the Federal Government would work with the states to deliver free qualitative education, saying: “We will support them in whatever way we can to ensure that they achieve the objectives of free and compulsory education.”

In his address at the occasion, Governor Makinde maintained that his administration would make the necessary investments in education without caring about who will take the credit down the line.

He added that his administration would lay the right foundations for the free education policy to thrive.