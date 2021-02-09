From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Former Minister of Power and Steel, Elder Wole Oyelese, has said the outstanding performance of Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde would make 2023 a bad year for opposition parties in the state.

He berated members of the party who are in the habit of joining opposition members to spread fake news about the administration of Makinde, describing such habit as embarrassing and unacceptable.

Oyelese, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated this against the backdrop of the controversies trailing the rumoured exit of Makinde from the official WhatsApp group of the party in the state over a video clip criticising the administration over the security situation in the state, especially in Ibarapa zone of the state.

“The opposition is already challenged and frustrated by the performance of the PDP government in Oyo State and they know 2023 is already a bad year for them in Oyo State politics. It therefore behoves all of us to rally round our party and governor to do more for the welfare of the people of the state.”

Oyelese appealed to the people of Oyo State to keep supporting the governor and the PDP for good governance and adequate security.

“The current national state of insecurity will soon become a thing of the past in Oyo State. Solutions to security matters as we all know are usually not social media material; so not constantly talking by government does not definitely mean that the security operatives under the supervision of the governor are sleeping. I appeal to all our compatriots to be patient and co-operate with government at this critical time. The whole world will soon see the effort of government come to fruition,” he said.

Oyelese, in the statement, tagged “Be good party men” appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde not to allow himself to be distracted by the frustrated opposition party, knowing full well that blackmail would be the name of their game at this time.

“Even though they know that you are up and doing to protect the lives and property of the good people of Oyo State, they will be the last to accept this and praise your effort. You should therefore ignore the detractors and double up on your effort to ensure total security in the state with special attention on Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun axis,” he said.