From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Director Generalof the Atiku/Okowa and Ombugadu/ Ohinoyi campaign council of Nasarawa state, Mr. Labaran Maku has alleged that the Nasarawa All Progressive APC are now strategising a new plot to disfranchise people from voting on election day.

Maku made the statement during the campaign rally of PDP yesterday, in Kokona Local government area of the state, saying Nasarawa state needs change the most that Women should not sell their votes and must not allow themselves to be used by anybody in the guise of exchange their PVC for a loan. “Is a ploy to disenfranchise you.” he said

He further said Nigeria needed change, given the prevalent situations of hardship and insecurity Nigerians were facing since after 2015 election while noting that APC has failed Nigerians completely.

Maku also pointed out that despite N14 billion given to Nasarawa state in the last four years as security vote, there was no peace in the state. “All the major projects APC claimed to have done were initiated by PDP government, PDP government built secondary schools more than any other government in the state. Federal University Lafia was built by PDP, so also federal Secretariat. “Special forces base in Doma is built by PDP, I personally signed the memo when i was a minister of Defence, in four years APC led administration in Nasarawa state only commissioned 2 motor parks, one in Lafia and another in Karu,” he said.

Also speaking, the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) Governorship candidate, David Ombugadu promised to prioritize wealth creation through youths, women empowerment and agriculture to lift people out of poverty in Nasarawa state if elected.

“I will build international market for exportation of agricultural products and sport complex for youths to encourage sports development in Kokona local government.”

“I will take advantage of fertile lands and agrarian nature of the state to diversify into commercial agriculture, and also open up rural roads for easy transportation of farm products.

“Zero poverty and hunger is a number one in sustainability development goals, so our government will prioritise youths and women empowerment to enhance their economic growth.

“We will open up roads, build int’l national market to export your farm products, so, we are soliciting your support, and also count on you to vote for all the PDP candidates,” he said.

Speaking Earlier, Francis Orogu, state PDP Chairman, appealed to the people to vote all PDP candidates to bring about the needed development to the state and the country at large.

Orogu disclosed that’ll be party had settled all theirs differences, and resolved to work together as one family to ensure victory for the party in the forthcoming general elections in the state.

“Every body knows what we are facing in this state and Nigeria, don’t try to select your candidates base on religious affinity, all the candidates are qualified and competent to bring about good governance.