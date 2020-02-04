To lift the trophy, Edo Queens defeated the their arch rivals Nasarawa Amazons 3-2 who are the current champions of the Aiteo Cup, then proceeded to beat Naija Ratels 2-0 in their second match. Edo Queens went to prove their supremacy over by humiliating Honey Badgers FC of Kaduna 6-0, having a total of mine points from three games. The Godwin Obaseki ladies won all their three matches with ease becoming the first NWFL club side to win the first edition of Naija Ratels Pre-Season tournament.

The newly recruited Edo Queens first choice goal- keeper, Christy Ohaeriaku won the prize for the best goalkeeper of the tournament, while Odueke Omo- tope of Edo Queens also won the prize for the highest goal scorer of the championship. Total 20 female teams where invited across the country for the tournament, only four states honoured the invitation. The clubs are Edo Queens, Honey Badgers FC of Kaduna, Naija Ratels of Makurdi and Nasarawa Amazons. All teams that participated in the competition were given a set of jerseys and three balls each.