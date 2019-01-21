Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Rotary Club of Makurdi, District 9125, Nigeria has embarked on a three-day training for 40 people in different skills as part of activities to mark its vocational-development month.

President of the Club, Mrs. Scholastica Nambe, said the programme was in compliance with the call by Rotary International that all club members must acquire skills to boost their income.

“Rotary International has set a goal that all clubs must carry out membership development programmes. This means that members must acquire some skills.

“Every month in Rotary has a tag to it. So, January is a vocational month and this training is part of the programme of ensuring that our members acquire skills.”

Nambe said all Rotarians and members of the community are to benefit from the skills-acquisition training programme, adding that the 40 beneficiaries are required to step down the training by training other people too.

She noted that the company, Good Land Chemicals and Sanitary Products, trained beneficiaries on ten different skills including soap production, air freshener, bleach/stain remover, tile/floor/toilet cleaner, aftershave, germicide and insecticide production among other things.

Earlier, the training resource person, Mr. Dina Terhemba, stressed the need for all Nigerians irrespective of their status to begin to think more about acquiring vocational skills as a way of enhancing their income.

