Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami, are allegedly at war over the extradition of former AGF, Mohammed Adoke, following his arrest in the United Arab Emirates by Interpol.

A top official in the legal department of the Commission accused the office of the AGF of frustrating the process of Adoke’s extradition to face trial in the country.

Adoke who is in self-exile since 2015 after leaving office was arrested by the Interpol on November 11, in Dubai where he had gone for some business transcations.

His arrest was on the strength of a warrant of his arrest by a High Court of the Federal High Court, Abuja. But the said arrest warrant has since been quashed by Justice D. Zenchi.

A senior official of the Commission accused the AGF of working against Adoke’s extradition even in the face of Mutual Legal Agreement between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates on criminal matters involving Corrupt officials hiding in their country.

“This is sad because there is supposed to be harmonisation of efforts in ensuring that the extradition process runs smoothly to a positive conclusion.

“I can authoritatively say that some officials at the Ministry of Justice are still loyal to Adoke and working against his extradition, hiding over the cover of an order of court vacating his arrest warrant.

“While we at the Commission are working to comply with the order of court to serve charges on Adoke for his prosecution, our efforts are been thwarted at the Ministry,” our sources lamented.

Attempts to get the AGF to respond to this allegations were unsuccessful as his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu refused to comment on it.

When contacted on his mobile phone, Gwandu requested that a text message should be sent to him on the subject matter.

However, after a text message sent to him, he refused to respond and subsequently switched off his phone.

But counsel to Adoke, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) said government cannot perpetrate illegality against a valid court order,nor overreach Adoke nor short-circuit the judicial process.