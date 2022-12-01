Akper replied: “My Lord, I think that is a fair description of him.”

He told the court: “In 2002, the Federal Government of Nigeria revoked Malabu Oil & Gas Ltd interest in OPL 245 and awarded the same block to Shell Ultra Deep. So, Malabu’s contention was that Shell was their TechnicalPartner and so it was unfair for the federal government to take their interest in OPL 245 and give to a company that was supposed to be on their side as partners. That was their contention. That was the mistrust between the parties.

“Also, because there was a subsisting arbitration between Shell and the federal government was anxious to be relieved of that contingent liability (the $2 billion claim). At the end of the day, it was necessary to get all the parties to thetable so that the FG will take advantage of the desire of Malabu to sell their interest in OPL 245 to Shell to resolve three main issues. The first being the dispute between federal government and Shell, second being the claim between Malabu and federal government to ensure that the block became operational to enable federal government derive tax, revenues and royalties from its operations.

“So, the contending parties entered into negotiations facilitatedby the office of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and they reached a resolution. That is the OPL 245 Resolution Agreement. This Agreement was then forwarded to the President for approval and for execution by the parties.”

The prosecution witness said during the negotiations, Chief Dan Etete and Rasky Gbinije represented the interest of Malabu and he never saw Abacha, adding that the son of the former head of state onlycame into the picture when the agreements had been concluded and executed.