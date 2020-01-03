Godwin Tsa Abuja

The immediate-past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), is to spend another 14 days in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by an order of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Justice Othman Usman specifically granted an application by the Commission to further detain Adoke for the extended period after the expiration of the initial 14 days period on Thursday.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Head, Media & Publicity of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, on Thursday.

Justice Othman Musa, who had earlier on December 20, 2019, granted the commission’s request to detain the ex-AGF for initial 14 days pending investigations, renewed the detention order following a fresh ex parte application by the EFCC on Thursday.

Uwujaren stated that following a fresh application by the commission, the judge on Thursday granted permission to the anti-corruption agency to further keep the suspect in custody for additional 14 days preparatory for his arraignment on charges relating to the Malabu Oil scam.