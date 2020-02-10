Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The travails of the immediate past Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Mohammed Adoke (SAN), continued on Monday as he was arraigned on a fresh seven-count charge bordering on money laundering offences by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Also arraigned with Adoke is Aliyu Abubakar who is accused of paying dollar equivalent of N300 million into Adoke’s account in September 2013 in violation of the Money Laundering Act.

Both Adoke and Abubakar are standing trial alongside others at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Gwagwalada, Abuja, in respect of the Malabu Oil scam.

After the charges were read to them by a court official, they all pleaded not guilty before Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court.

In the said charges, the prosecution alleged that the second defendant, in September 2013, made payments in naira and dollars, equivalent to about N300 million, into Adoke’s accounts in violation of various provisions of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

Meanwhile, the prosecution counsel, Mr Bala Sanga, urged the court to remand both defendants in EFCC custody pending when their bail applications would be heard and determined.

However, the defence team led by Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), who appeared for Adoke, and Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) for Abubakar, informed the court that they had filed separate applications for the bail of their clients.

Meantime, Adoke told the court of his preference to be remanded in the Kuje Correctional Centre to the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

His lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), disclosed this while arguing his client’s bail application when he noted that his client was produced in court by the EFCC from the Federal Medical Centre near Jabi, Abuja, where he had been admitted for treatment

While arguing his bail application, Ozekhome, who urged the court to grant bail to the former AGF in liberal and affordable terms and conditions, said that Adoke would prefer to be remanded in the Kuje Correctional Centre instead of the custody of the EFCC.

“The first defendant voluntarily returned to the country. There is his statement attached to show that he returned to the country voluntarily,” Ozekhome said.

“He did not run away. We have attached an exhibit to show that he went for his Masters’ study abroad.

“We have deposed to the affidavit about his health conditions. The prosecution themselves brought him to court from the Federal Medical Centre near Jabib in Abuja, this morning.

“We also plead that he be taken to the Kuje Correction Centre, a euphemism for Kuje prison pending when he meets his bail conditions to avoid the mental psychological strictures he goes through in the custody of the EFCC.

“My lord, we pray that he be granted bail in liberal and affordable terms and conditions so that he can take care of himself.

“The law says, ‘come and stand trial’, it did not say ‘come and sit trial or come and prostate trial’.

“My lord, as you can see, the first defendant, who is less than 60, is already bent with age.”

Meanwhile, the court will reconvene at 2 pm to deliver ruling on the bail of the defendants.