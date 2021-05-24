From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Management of the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, (FCEE), Enugu State, has dismissed allegations made by the youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State Chapter against the Provost of the institution.

The youth leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Nnamdi Odo had petitioned the Presidential Visitation Panel at FCEE over dilapidated state of infrastructure and high level of nepotism under the Provost of the institution, Dr. Pauline Ikwuegbe.

Odo alleged that the Provost of the college constituted a ‘Non-Enugu Indigenes Association’ with which she uses to victimize both the staff and students of the college from Enugu state and prioritized favouritism to people from Imo state where she hails from.

He said that, “we discovered that the living conditions of the students inside the hostels are pitiable, the roofs of all the hostels are licking, there are no restrooms, no bathrooms, our female students are at the receiving end as they have to bathe and cook outside. The windows are broken, students bath and defecate outside. The hostels have no power supply and the students have to use lamps.”

Reacting to the allegation in a statement on Monday, the spokesman of the institution, Mr Chukwuebuka Obi, said the institution has witnessed massive positive achievements in all facets since the emergence of Dr. Ikwuegbu in 2018.

The management equally said that the college has become a construction site due to unprecedented infrastructural projects completed and ongoing in the college since the inception of the Provost, citing the renovation of students’ hostels and the completion of 1000-capacity Auditorium as examples.

Part of the statement reads, “The attention of the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu management has been drawn to the letter written by the youth wing of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Enugu State Chapter, released to the press, while making some outright allegations, all having the effect of heating up the college system and sending wrong signals to the public about the state of affairs in the college.

“The Ikwuegbu led Management left no stone unturned in her desire to leave FCE Eha-Amufu better than she met it. Her administration saw to the completion of the most audacious building in the college – the 1000 capacity auditorium. The college management also saw to the completion of the school of languages complex in the campus II of the institution and the college administrative building”.