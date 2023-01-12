From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Leader of African Union Congress (AUC) Movement, Chukwuemeka Solomon Nwokoro, has a said a new Nigeria and Africa at large was possible amid bad governance which has snowballed into economic austerity, dilapidated infrastructure, unemployment and insecurity.

Nwokoro, at a press briefing recently in Abuja, said better a country would be possible with the creation of the AUC movement.

He said it was disheartening that the despite the plethora of natural resources scattered across the country, most citizens live in acute penury.

Although, he did not explain how he would achieve his utopian country, he said the movement will revamp the health sector, provide quality education, secure African citizens etc.

“AUC is a pan-Africanist movement whose principal Objective is the emancipation of the emasculated African citizens, encourage and strengthen bonds, solidarity of people of Africa allover the world.

“The AUC strategies are aimed at enhancing the welfare and security of the people (as was exemplified by the Pan-Africanist strategies of late Muammar Gaddafl.

“As in the Nigerian situation

and other countries of Africa, security and socio-economic welfare of the citizens are paramount AUC strategies in these wise are derived from principles/arrangement designed

for the countries without an undue influence from outside.

“As a member of African Union Congress (AUC), we stand against oppression, injustice indiscipline, and corruption.

“I have been all over Europe, and discovered that there is no strong Western-European country that can exist without the provision of a good welfare system. That is what makes it different from our own part of the world.

“In Nigeria, millions of people have no homes, and many live under bridges.

“We cannot be neutral; neither can we afford to be silent. We are not in doubt about our capabilities as men sent by God!

“We are not men of convenience, but men who will stand firm and tall at times of challenge and controversy.

“We will make the change. We see a new beginning and a brighter future! We are the beginning of that change. We are the

beginning of that brighter future.

“We are matching thing forward today!

The change starts today not tomorrow. It is all happening right now, this moment we have embarked on cannot be reversed.

“This we pledge to our children and to the generations unborn. The African Union Congress (AUC) will achieve the following:

“Affordable food, water, and clothing for all irrespective of ethnicity, or status

Housing (shelter) for all irrespective of ethnicity or status

“Free medical care for all irrespective of ethnicity, or status Security for all irrespective of ethnicity, or status Free education for all irrespective of ethnicity or status.

“Access to uninterrupted supply of electricity by all irrespective of ethnicity. or status By utilizing different energy sources including wind, solar, nuclear, and geothermal sources) Introduction of a Child Protection Act Socio-political and economic stability,” he said.