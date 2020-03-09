Desmond Mgboh, Ķano

Immediate past Emir of Kano, Malam Mohammad Sanusi, may be banished from the state in line with the tradition of the Kano Emirate Council.

A security source told our reporter that the Emir would be escorted to the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport from where he would commence his journey to his new place of abode.

A convoy of police officers led by the Commissioner of Police, Kano State was spotted driving out of the Government House as at press time and it is believed that they may be on their way to the palace.

Meanwhile, the names of some princes of the Kano Emirate jostling for the throne have started emerging.

Our reporter was told that the Galadiman Kano, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi is a leading contender. He was the Wambai Kano during the reign of Alhaji Ado Bayero but was promoted to his present rank by Sanusi. He is the father of the chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Sanusi, and an uncle to the deposed emir.

Sources said that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje might settle for him because of his age and maturity, including the fact that he has a conservative personality that is fitting for the office of an emir

Another top-flight contender is Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, who is the son of the former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero. He is said to enjoy the blessings of the wife of the governor and has been a reoccurring name in the search for a replacement of the immediate past Emir.

Another contender, to the throne our reporter was told, is Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero. He is the present Emir of Bichi and also a son of the late Ado Bayero.

It could be recalled that while announcing the deposition of Sanusi, the state government said that a replacement would be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Kano is calm, but many parents whose kids are in schools in the state capital have rushed to withdraw them for fear of possible break down in law and order.