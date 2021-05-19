From Godwin Tsa Abuja

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has called for a consensus-building and multilateral approach to tackle the challenges of illicit financial flows internationally.

Malami made this remark in a goodwill message at the International Conference on Illicit Financial Flows (IFFS) and Assets Recovery organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) holding 18th and 19th May, 2021 in Abuja.

“There is no doubt that international and regional cooperation is key in achieving this goal as no one country can do it. Therefore, we must all work together. This is what the Financial and Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (FACTI) Panel’s report released in February 2021 is telling us.

“How we meet the recommendations of the panel in order to achieve the 2030 Agenda for sustainable Development is a global and regional challenge,” he said.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Dr. Umar Gwandu, Malami who was represented by Special Assistant to the President on Justice Reform and International Relations,

Mrs. Juliet Ibakachukwu said the government is working to ensure that the recovered assets benefit all Nigerians through investment in social development programs and infrastructure.