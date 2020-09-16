Romanus Okoye

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) has been appointed “Life Bencher” by the Body of Benchers.

This is coming despite a petition by some lawyers calling for Malami to be stripped of the rank of “Senior Advocate of Nigeria” over his alleged unilateral amendment of the 2007 Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Mr. Olumide Akpata had in a statement he personally signed directed lawyers to disregard the new Rules, insisting that they were made without authority.

Malami had come under fire from several Bar Leaders for allegedly usurping the powers of the General Council of the Bar to issue a gazette amending the Rules.

The Body of Benchers however apparently shoved all the controversies aside to bequeath the nation’s chief law officer with its highest rank. A source said that the Body of Benchers meeting was presided over by former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Chief O. C. J. Okocha SAN.