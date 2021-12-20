From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Chika Malami(SAN) has assured the people of Kebbi state that he would put more efforts to ensure that the grassroots get more economy empowerment.

Malami stated this during the commissioning of Khadimiyyah Justice and Development Initiative office at Suru Local Government in Dakingari town.

The Founder of the Foundation who served as the Special Guest of Honour, promised to continue to give all the necessary financial and moral support to the Organization to enable it continue with the humanitarian services and economic Empowerment geared towards making the lives of the people especially the downtrodden better.

According to him, “we will not relent in consolidating the numerous achievements so far recorded by the foundation especially by impacting positively on the lives of the less privileged. This is the most important thing we cherishes. And that was the philosophy behind the establishment of Khadimiyya For Justice and Development Initiative”.

The Minister expressed optimism that the newly Inaugurated local government Area office will facilitate easy access to various interventions for people at the grass root level.

Earlier , Chairman of the occasion who is also the Chairman Khadimiyya Board of Trustees, Alhaji Abubakar Usman Gotoomo said the Foundation had so far constructed 365 motorized borehole across all the political wards of the state and empowered more than twenty thousand youth with various skills acquisition programs.

He noted that the foundation has now became self reliant in addition to the facilitation of soft loan facility for more than eight thousand small and medium entrepreneurs.

He added that other major achievements of the foundation according to him include Educational support, Agricultural development and Health care service delivery commended the Attorney General of the Federation for standing firmly in the service to humanity, the feat he described as very rare nowadays.

Also speaking during the occasion Alhaji Maigari Abdullahi Dakin-gari Commissioner of Agriculture and natural resources described Abubakar Malam as a good Leader per excellence considering his sterling qualities and wonderful performance in the discharge the official duties he was entrusted with, as well as his various acts of philanthropy which cut across every nook and cranny of Kebbi State and beyond.

In a remark, the Chairman All Progressive Congress and Member Organizing Committee, Alhaji Bako Bala Takalafiya thanked the Honorable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami SAN for the numerous projects being executed in Suru local government area, courtesy of the Khadimiyya Initiative.

He said to the best of his knowledge, there is no any ward in Suru local government that has not benefited from one form of the Khadimiyya intervention or the other and prayed Almighty Allah to continue to guide and protect the Attorney General of the Federation in all his undertakings.