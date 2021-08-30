From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A total of 5,889 Nigerians across the 21 local government areas of Kebbi State have started receiving N550,000 as the Federal Government intervention, tagged: COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility Loan to enable them cushion the effect of economic retardation caused by lockdown occasion by the corona virus pandemic.

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, made this known in Birnin Kebbi while flagging off the distribution of the loan facilities.

He said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government will continue to do more to actualise its policy of poverty eradication, economic empowerment, attainment of sustainable development goals and getting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Malami said his appointment as AGF and minister of justice has resulted into multi-faceted contribution to the nation.

According to him, “as we celebrate 30th anniversary of the creation of Kebbi State, I want to congratulate the government and people of Kebbi. It is on the instance of the state government that I was appointed as a minister which paves the way for me to provide meaningful contribution to my country and my community,” he said.

He said office of the AGF and minister of justice has been instrumental to the attainment of the cardinal objectives of President Muhamamdu Buhari-led administration in the areas of the fight against corruption, enhancement of the rule of law and entrenchment of democratic ideals among others.

“As a representative of the people of Kebbi State at the Federal Executive Council and for the purposes of elaborative stakeholders’ engagement and community outreach, I have been consulting Kebbi State indigenes holding executive positions at the federal level and strategies on the most effective and efficient ways to serve our community.

“It is also important to state that out of the need to access the Federal Government intervention programmes we actively engaged and worked with some of the Federal Government officers in Kebbi and/or of the state origin to establish non-governmental organisations (NGOs) of Kadi Malami Foundation and Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative to support the people of Kebbi State with social amenities and diverse economic empowerment programmes.

