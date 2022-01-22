From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Chika Malami has hand over keys of the 43 Housing Estate Units to the beneficiaries which were funded by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

Malami, while speaking at the ceremony, held in Kalgo,Kebbi State said, the project has proved to be a veritable income which would also provided employment for many indigenes of the state.

According to him, “the mortgage was facilitated through Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Mortgage Limited with total value of N217, 100, 000.00 at an interest of 6% and a tenure averaging 15 years to Nigerians mostly medical personnel working with the Federal Medical Centre Birnin-Kebbi, here in Kebbi State.

“This achievement is purely out of the commitment of the Federal Housing Authority Mortgage Bank whose Chairman, Senator Gbenga B. Ashafa, is a distinguished Nigerian with track record of performance in collaboration with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) with Arc, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa at the helm of affairs.

“In addition to the provision of shelter, this project has proved to be a veritable income source as well as having the potency to provide employment to over 200 Nigerian citizens; the bulk of whom are Kebbi State indigenes”.

He noted that, the project was part of the commitment of the Federal Government and a fulfilment of the promise made by President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver 300,000 affordable houses in Nigeria for citizen comprising of both the civil and public servants.

He said: ” I am glad that the people of Kebbi State are beneficiaries of this project as we witnessed this great occasion. I pray that more people from the State will benefit in similar projects in the nearest future.

” I congratulate all the beneficiaries of the National Housing Fund Scheme whose names are so numerous to be mentioned. I acknowledge every one of you as the latest Landlords”.

He urged the beneficiaries to ensure the repayment obligations in accordance with the terms of offers until the mortgages are fully liquidated with the Bank.

The Minister commended Mallam Hayatuddeen Atiku Awwal, the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority Mortgage Bank for the wonderful achievement and urge him to do more.