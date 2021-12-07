From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SAN, said the Virtual Court sitting at the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, is targeted at speedy determination of cases by way of eliminating delays and displacement of denial of justice, which would further support government’s policy of decongestion of correctional centres across the country.

The minister was quick to clarify that “this virtual court hearing will not in any way contravene the provision of section 36(6) of the 1999 Constitution, which provides for the arraignment, taking of evidence, tendering of documents, cross-examination and general conduct of criminal proceedings. Inasmuch as these are done in accordance with the said provision, the virtual hearing would be valid.”

Malami further added that the project was initiated to ensure the hearing and determination of urgent and time-bound cases, using the digital platform.

The AGF spoke, yesterday, at the launch of the virtual court sitting facilities deployed here at the Kuje Correctional Centre, for virtual court sitting proceedings. He explained that the system would equally ensure speedy dispensation of trials in line with section 36(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), which provides that every person shall be entitled to fair hearing within a reasonable time.

“It would also eliminate the issue of difficulties in conveying the inmates to court and would further ensure the safety and security of the inmates and law enforcement officers.

“This initiative will, in no small measure, help boost the economy by ensuring that funds meant for the movement of the inmates would be channeled to other essential areas of needs in the Correctional Centres, and assist the country to meet up with global best practice in terms of the administration of the criminal justice.”

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Ruaf Aregbesola, who hailed the AGF for the creative initiative, said the project will cut the cost of transportation, the time lost in transit and the often grave risks involved in moving suspects around will be cut altogether.

Earlier, the Controller General Correctional, Halilu Nababa, expressed confidence that the project will enhance speedy access to justice and reposition the correctional service in line with standard global practice.

He said the target of the project, which is a pilot scheme to be replicated in other facilities nationwide, is to significantly address the perennial challenge of overcrowding in most of our urban facilities.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Committee on Correctional Reforms and Decongestion, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Justice, yesterday, effected the release of 15 inmates with minor offences with an option of fine, at the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja.

Already, their fines were paid by the committee and their releases effected.

