From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Chika Malami, has mandated Khadimiyya groups to work for the success of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kebbi State.

Malami stated this while addressing his supporters and his NGO, Khadimiyya for Justice Initiative, in Birnin Kebbi.

The minister who directed all Khadmiyya groups to henceforth work for the success of the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections, commended the members of the NGO for steadfast and commitment to discharging their duties.

He gave an assurance that President Muhammadu Buhari has given the necessary support for APC to triumph in the 2023 general elections at all levels of elective positions, and stressed that all stakeholders must work together as a team for total victory for the party.

In his remark, Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said that the APC remained resolute in providing opportunities to youths and women aspiring for elective positions in the country.

Bagudu expressed appreciation to all APC supporters, especially youth and women for facilitating the smooth conduct of congresses of the party at ward, local government and state levels as well as its National and special conventions.

He thanked the Minister for being the champion of the success of the APC which led to its victory at the polls and peaceful nature and affirmed his administration’s commitment to the provision of socio-basic amenities to all communities in addition to infrastructural development.