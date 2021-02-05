From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has refuted a report claiming that his governorship posters have flooded nooks and crannies of Kebbi State.

A published news in one newspaper had claimed that Malami’s governorship posters were sighted in Birnin Kebbi markets, Badariyya areas, and other towns in the state.

While refuting the publication, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, who conducted journalists round various areas in Birnin Kebbi, affirmed that no single poster of the Minister was sighted in the state capital contrary to the claims.

“Our attention has been drawn to the fictitious, mischievous report by one newspaper claiming that they have gathered from the market women and traders that the posters of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice vying for the office of governorship 2023 flooded everywhere in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi state.

“We have gone round the city with members of the press, they have seen it by themselves that the published story lack any iota of truth. We have not seen any of such posters flooding Birnin Kebbi.

“We, therefore, want the general public to disregard such information because it was just the figment of imagination of the author”.

Gwandu noted that the Minister has a lot of supporters in the state who might have a lot of interest in him base on his humanitarian services and good leadership, yet, the purported publication of his governorship posters flooding the state was a total lie.

“A situation where someone sit down somewhere and fabricate lies in the name of journalism sends bad signal to the profession”.