From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Chika Ladan, SAN, has reiterated his commitment to providing high-quality education to the general public.

Malami, stated this while speaking during the second Speech and Prize Giving day of Rayhaan Model Academy, Birnin-Kebbi today which was held at the Saffar Conference Center Birnin-Kebbi.

He described the establishment of the Rayhaan Model Academy as part of his contribution to complement the efforts of Federal and state governments in stabilizing education in the state.

According to him, “this informs the decision to have a trailblazer model academy, Rayhaan Model Academy Birnin-Kebbi. Rayhaan Model Academy Birnin-Kebbi was established out of our aspiration to complement government’s efforts in the promotion of quality education to the country,” he said.

He envisaged that, in the nearest future, the Academy will produce a high calibre of intellectuals in the universities who will join the wider competitive global society, contributing immensely as engineers, medical doctors, captains of industry, administrators and skilled entrepreneurs among others.

Malami thanked and commended the parents and guardians for entrusting the care of their wards in Rayhaan and promised to ensure that their dream has come to fruition.

He also extended his appreciation to the teeming staff of the school, including teaching and non-teaching staff for their contributions to the development of the Academy.

Also speaking, the APC Gubernatorial candidate in Kebbi state, Dr Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu eulogised the tremendous contribution of Malami to Educational development and service to humanity and stressed that the name of the minister will be written in gold as a politician per excellent and unique philanthropy.

Idris added that his political Journey will not be completed without mentioning the name of the minister.

Earlier, the Chairman Board of Directors of the Academy, Mallam Isiyaku Abdullahi disclosed that Rayhaan Model Academy has a total population of 405 students, out of whom they were graduating 102 today.

He also mentioned that Rayhaan within the shortest period they started operation, they have recorded remarkable success including producing the highest scorer in the just concluded JAMB examination in the entire Kebbi State, producing the most creative student in Kebbi State Culture and Arts Competition, Runner Up in the 2021 spelling Bee Competition and Second best in 2022 NNPC science competition, and numerous other awards.

He said that the school has become one of the best in the state within such a short period of operation and the choice of many children and parents in the state.

The Chief Launcher and Founder of Bashar Garba Illo Foundation, Alh Bashir Garba Illo, donated the sum of N5,000,000, his father, Alhaji Garba, and other relatives donated N5,000,000, Dr Nasiru Idris donated N5,000,000 and his family N5,000,000.

Khadimiyya For Justice and Development Initiative also donated Mobile Science Laboratory with One million Naira from the BOT Chairman of the Foundation Alh Abubakar Usman Gotomo.

Highlights of the occasion included a debate competition among the students, a speech presentation, a cultural interlude and a prize presentation to the best graduating students.