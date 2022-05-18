From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Three ministers who made u-turn in their interest in vying for presidential, gubernatorial and senatorial positions respectively in the 2023 elections, were part of the Federal Executive Council meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday.

While the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, was part of those physically attending the meeting at the council chambers, the Women Affairs Minister, Paulline Tallen, who was going for the senatorial seat in Plateau State, and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, joined virtually.

A source who is part of the meeting, confirmed to State House Correspondents that, Sylva joined virtually after journalists were excused from the council chambers of the meeting.

The president had last week Friday bade farewell to the 10 outgoing members FEC at a brief ceremony held at the Council.

Malami shelve his ambition of vying for the governorship seat of Kebbi State and remain in the cabinet until 2023.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who also made a u-turn on his presidential ambition, was however, not part of the meeting during the opening session where members of the press were permitted to be part of.

Before the commencement of the meeting, a minute silence was held in honour of former Minister of communications under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida regime, Olawole Adeniji Ige, who died at 83.

Those physically in attendance are the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha;, Head of the Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, and National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (retd).

Other Ministers who are also in attendance include the Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Powwr, Abubakar Aliyu, Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Aviation, Hedi Sirika, Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama

Others are Minister sof State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora, Agric, Mustapha Shehuri and Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba.

Details later…