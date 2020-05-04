Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has called on Nigerian journalists to continue to uphold the ethics and virtues of the profession and to guard against spreading fake news.

Why feliciting with the Nigerian journalists on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day, Malami saluted the courage and support from journalists in upholding the rule of law, enhancing the fight against corruption and protecting the tenets of democratic principles in the country.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu, the minister reiterated government’s commitment to providing a conducive atmosphere for the practice of journalism in the country.

“Malami urges journalists to continue to uphold the ethics and virtues of their profession and guard against ‘infodemic’ of spreading fake news, misinformation and distorted facts, especially in this period of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Minister expresses appreciation on the media’s role in informing the citizens on the activities of government and holding the government accountable in compliance with Section 22 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).