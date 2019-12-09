Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), would represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the fourth edition of the Sheikh Tamim International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award ceremony holding in Kigali, Rwanda, today.

President Buhari will be attending the award ceremony which is part of activities to mark the annual International Anti-corruption Day, in his capacity as the African Union (AU) Champion of the fight against corruption.

A statement by Dr. Umar Gwandu, Special Assistant Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, said Malami would deliver President Buhari’s address to world leaders on Nigeria’s giant strides and positive development in the fight against corruption.

“Nigeria is also invited to attend Kusi Idea Festival tagged ‘the next sixty-years in Africa’, which the government of Rwanda is hosting in collaboration with the Rwandan Nation Media Group expected to address world leaders.”

The statement noted that the International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award is presented to individuals and institutions for their contribution to the global fight against corruption at local, national or international level.

The event is the fourth edition of the Sheikh Tamim International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award and is organized by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Center, Doha, Qatar.

“The Anti-Corruption Excellence Award (ACE Award) serves as a tool to highlight exemplary and noteworthy actions and good practices on a global platform and to assess, promote, collect, and disseminate anti-corruption models from all over the world.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who would be on working visit in Rwanda, is expected to be handing out the awards to winners from all over the world.