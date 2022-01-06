Media Aide to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, has disclosed Malami received and treated 18,388 mails from January 2 to December 24, 2021.

Gwandu, in a statement in Abuja, said the number of mails treated by Malami increased by 4,661 from last year’s 13,772.

A point of interest associated with the volumes of the mails treated, he said inthe statement, is the fact that in addition to the quantum, enormity of the mails received and treated, the opinions, decisions and actions of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice arising from the mails have translated into major policy impact on the position of the Federal Government relating to justice sector reforms, security, economy and the fight against corruption, among others, in the country.

The breakdown showed that in the first quarter, Malami treated 1,317 from various ministries, departmentd and agencies (MDAs), 1,687 mails received from law firms, 1,516 mails from private individuals while 391 mails were received from Civil Society organisations (CSOs) making a total of 4,911 mails treated from January to March 2021.

In the second quarter, several MDAs sent 1,336 mails, 416 mails received from numerous law firms, 1,652 from different private individuals and 268 from CSOs totalling 3,672 mails.

Within the third quarter, 5,113 mails were received 1,596 from MDAs, 1,432 from law firms, 1,731 from private individuals and 354 from CSOs.

In the fourth, 1,470 treated mails were received from MDAs, 1,496 from law firms, 1,579 from private individuals and 147 from CSOs.

Total mails received from government agencies from January to December were 5,719 while 5,031 were received from law firms, 6,478 mails from private individuals and 1,160 from CSOs.