Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has cautioned his supporters to refrain from displaying billboards and posters of him contesting for the governorship seat of Kebbi State in 2023.

Malami, who stated this in a statement through his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, and made available to reporters in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, said the people behind it should wait for the appropriate time for such action.

According to the statement, “the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, (SAN) expressed appreciation to the general public for their unflinching support and efforts that culminated to the successful conduct of Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival.

“The Minister has noted with great appreciation the mammoth crowd in Kebbi state that came to welcome Mr President in Argungu during the festival.

“Malami thanked those who produced billboards and banners showing appreciation to his numerous people-oriented initiatives for people empowerment and nation-building.

“While thanking those expressing their interest for him to vie for a political position in 2023 through billboards and posters, the Minister urged them to exercise restraint as it is not yet period of political campaigns in view of the provisions of Electoral Act and extant laws of the Federation.”