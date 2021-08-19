By Romanus Okoye

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana has said that Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State’s call for citizens in areas prone to activities of bandits to acquire weapons and defend themselves has again confirmed the collapse of the security architecture of the Nigerian State.

Falana said the call is a direct way of telling the people to defend themselves since the Government is incapacitated in defending them.

According to Falana, “The Governor may however wish to invoke the provision of section 220 of the Constitution to give compulsory military training to all citizens in the affected areas.

He stated,”The section stipulates as follows 220. (1) The Federation shall establish and maintain adequate facilities for carrying into effect any Act of the National Assembly providing for compulsory military training or military service for citizens of Nigeria.

“(2) Until an Act of the National Assembly is made in that behalf the President may maintain adequate facilities in any secondary or post-secondary educational institution in Nigeria for giving military training in any such institution which desires to have the training.”