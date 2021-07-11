From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor and the Chairman Progressives Governors’ Forum, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has described the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) as a capable, brilliant and patriotic son of Kebbi State who has made invaluable contribution to the development of the state and Nigeria at large.

Bagudu stated this in Abuja at a special dinner organised by the Kebbi State Indigenes Association of Federal Workers in honor of Malami.

Special Adviser to Bagudu on Media,Mallam Yahyah Sarki,who confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi,quoted Kebbi state Governor to have congratulated the Justice Minister and his family for being recognized as a gentleman capable of adding value to Nigeria.

According to the him, “the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu also appreciated and commended the organisers, the Kebbi State Indigenes Association of Federal Workers for recognizing the importance of excellence by honoring , the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

” Let me start by appreciating the wisdom and magnanimity of the Association of Kebbi State Indigenes in the Federal Service for recognizing the importance of excellence in our national life”

In his address, Malami, according to statement, expressed his appreciation to the Kebbi State Government for playing key role in facilitating the creation of an amiable atmosphere on occasion of which as a son of Kebbi State he was nominated as a Minister in the Federal Government.

“It was my appointment as Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice which eventually resulted into our modest contribution to the nation and the recognition for investiture of honour we are witnessing tonight by the Association of Kebbi State Indigenes in the Federal Service (AKSIFES),” Malami said.

“I want once again thank the Kebbi State Government and people of Kebbi State. It is on the instance of the State Government that I was appointed as a Minister which paves the way for me to provide meaningful contribution to my country and my community on the basis of which Kebbi State Indigenes made the celebration possible”.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Association of Kebbi State Indigenes in the Federal Service (AKSIFES) Alhaji Bello Alkali said it was in recognition of monumental contributions of Malami they organised the programme and promised to celebrate more Kebbi Indigenes and collaborate with all stakeholders in developing the State.

