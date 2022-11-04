From Olanrewaju, Lawal Birnin Kebbi

Kadi Malami Foundation,a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) has distributed Food Items and Cash to Orphanage home in Birnin kebbi and Internal Displaced Person’s (IDP) Camps Ambursa.

Head of Media and Publicity of the foundation,Yahusa Dada confirmed this in a statement made available to newmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “the Foundation today takes delivery of its monthly food items to kebbi state Orphanage Home in Birnin kebbi and the Internally Displaced Camp in Ambursa.

“The entourage was led by the Manager of the foundation Malam Yahaya Koko at a small gathering at the premises of the orphanage home and IDP camp to witness the handover of the food items.

“Speaking during the exercise, the Manager explained that the mandate of the foundation is specifically targeted at the less privileged and the founder Alhaji Abubakar Malami SAN has given them his express approval to always look at ways to better the lives of less privileged in the state.

“Responding, the Director of the Orphanage home prayed for Allah’s blessings upon Alhaji Abubakar Malami SAN and his family. He prayed for Allah to grant him his heart desires”, he said.

At the IDP Camp in Ambursa,Mal.Yahaya koko charged the leadership of the Camp to continue to be fair and just in matters related to the welfare ,upkeep of the people they have been nominated to lead.

Malam Bulama who is the leader of the IDP Camp expressed happiness over the monthly gesture and prayed for Allah blessing upon the AGF,his family and the entire staff of the foundation.

The entourage include;the Manager KMF Mal.Yahaya Koko accompanied by his assistant Hajia Saratu Malami and KMF welfare director Hajia Ummu Malami,,Hassan Bello PA among others.