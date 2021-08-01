From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Minister of Justice and Attorney – General of the Federation, Abubakar Chika Malami’s outfit, Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative (KJDI), has distributed 700 bags of rice to persons displaced by bandits attack in Zuru Emirate of Kebbi State.

Malami, who distributed the items to the victims on behalf of the NGO in Zuru, commiserated with the emirate over the recent bandits’ attacks in some villages in the emirate.

According to him, “I am here to commiserate with the emir, Major-General Muhammad Sani-Sami, (rtd) Gomo II, and the people of the emirate on the recent bandits’ attacks in some villages and towns under his domain and also to donate relief materials to IDPs on behalf of the KJDI.

“The Federal Government is doing everything humanly possible to rid the country of banditry and other related crimes.”

Malami said the distribution of items was borne out of his concern for the well-being of IDPs, adding that it was the reason why he had directed his NGO to make the assorted foodstuff available to the IDPs.

He also commended the Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his pro-activeness in handling security situation in the state.

Malami assured Governor Bagudu and the emir of the Federal Government’s continued support and assistance to improve security situation in the state.

