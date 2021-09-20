From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Disturbed by the outbreak of cholera in some parts of Kebbi State, Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative and Kadi Malami Foundation, the non-governmental organisation (NGO) of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, is rescuing victims of communicable diseases in the state.

No fewer than 46 people were reported to have died from cholera in some local government areas of the state.

To halt further spread and more casualties, Malami’s NGO swung into action by mobilizing experts, purchasing drugs and other essentials for the benefit of the victims. The medics are also educating the rural dwellers on how to protect themselves against the epidemic.

At a three-day medical outreach organized by the foundation in Maiyama town, Maiyama council area of the state, the community dwellers received the essential drugs worth millions of naira.

While distributing the items, former member of Kebbi State House of Assembly representing Birnin-Kebbi North Constituency, Hon Aliyu Tanko Nassarawa, led the delegation from Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative and Kadi Malami Foundation, to present the drugs and medical equipment.

Nassarawa said that the purpose was in fulfillment of the Khadimiyya and Kadi Malami objectives in complementing government’s efforts in health care service delivery.

Speaking earlier, the administrative secretary of Khadimiyya, Faruku Abubakar, prayed to Almighty Allah to bring an end to the epidemic and urged health personnel to use the drugs judiciously.

In his remarks, the manager of Kadi Malami foundation, Malam Yahaya Koko, assured the people of Maiyama that Abubakar Malami and his foundation was always ready to support them in all aspects of life.

The chairman of Maiyama LGA, Hon. Muhammad Zayyanu Bello, thanked the donors for being the first NGO to provide them with necessary drugs and doctors. He said that the gesture would go a long way in reducing further spread of the disease.

He said: “The affected communities will forever remain grateful for the benevolence of the minister of justice and his tireless effort in making life better for all”.

The team leader of medical outreach, Dr. Kasim Umar Shagari, said that his team comprises eight doctors, two pharmacists and a laboratory technician, who spent three days examining the patients and recommending them drugs.

He said that the two foundations have provided essentials drugs that would cover the needs of more than 1,000 patients suffering from cholera, hypertension, malaria and other related diseases.

While distributing the drugs and medical equipment to Augie and Suru local government areas that are also affected by cholera outbreak, the national administrative secretary of the NGO, Alhaji Faruk Abubakar, said that the aim was to complement the efforts of the state government in tackling the epidemic challenges in the state.

The director of health in Augie, Alhaji Nasiru Muhammad, thanked the founder for providing them with necessary support in their time of need.

“The affected communities of Augie will forever remain grateful to the benevolence of the minister in making life better for the commoners, especially considering the fact that the NGO came less than 48 hours after the request,” he said.

Also speaking, the district head of Dakingari, Alhaji Jafaru Haliru, represented by Alhaji Muhammadu Mashayabo, thanked Khadimiyya for the gesture.

He also called on other NGOs and well-to-do individuals to emulate Khadimiyya in complementing the efforts of the state government in promoting health care service delivery.

