From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative( KDI) founded by Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubabkar Malami (SAN) has donated 110 KVA generator worth N9m naira to Equity FM Birnin Kebbi .

While presenting the generator to Equity FM authorities, Hon. Aliyu Tanko Nasarawa, who represented the Minister at the ceremony noted that, one of the well known qualities of the AGF is fulfilling promises he made.

Nasarawa, who is a close associate of Malami, said the Minister character with many good qualities, made him popular among his peers.

In his remark, the Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations to the Minister, Dr Umar Jibril Gwandu, emphasized the important of radio stations which made it a major means of conveying information for the common man.

Gwandu explained that the Minister has so far registered his gestures in different aspects of live, which include education, health, and human capacity development.

According to him, it is high time to render support on radio and other means of communication because of the vital roles played by radio stations in bringing the government nearer to the people at grassroots.

The General Manager of Equity FM, Alhaji Umar Yahyah Balarebe, represented by the Chief Accountant of the station, Abdullahi Muhammed, expressed the station happiness for having such a modern generator at their disposal.

According to him, ” the request for the generator was made less than a month and here we already have it.With the availability of the generator, there is guarantee of an uninterrupted service to the people and this is only possible because, Abubabkar Malami has the people at his heart”, he said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.