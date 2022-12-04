From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A NGO of Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF)Abubakar Chika Malami, SAN, Kadi Malami Foundation (KMF) has donated food items, cash and other useful materials to the orphanage home in Kebbi state.

Head of the Media and Publicity of the foundation, Yahuza Dada confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “the manager of the foundation Malam Yahaya Koko accompanied by his Assistant Hajiya Saratu malami along with KMF Director Hajia Ummu Malami and other staffs of the foundation visited the Birnin kebbi orphanage house to donate food items such as rice, spaghetti, crates of eggs, biscuits, oil, millet and cash donation.

“The Manager of the foundation noted that the foundation was founded by the Honorable Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Alhaji Abubakar Malami SAN to help the orphans, the weak and the needy. It is on this, the manager assured the orphanage home that the foundation will not relent towards its monthly donation to the orphanage house.

“He Disclosed that the monthly donation of food items and cash donation has been going on for a very time and the foundation will not relent in its effort toward the betterment of less privileged in the state”.

Dada added that, the entourage were received by the Director of the orphanage home who showed his appreciation and also prayed to God Almighty to continue to give HAGF Dr Abubakar Malami SAN CON and the entire staffs of Kadi Malami foundation the will to continue this act of kindness.