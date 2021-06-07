From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Chika Malami (SAN) Non Governmental Organizations, have executed 236 boreholes in some rural communities which are in need of water across the 21 local government areas in Kebbi State.

The NGOs are: the Kadi Malami Foundation, Khadimiiya Initiative for Justice and Development, Aisha Abubakar Malami Centre for Women Development and Al-Iman Charity Foundation.

Malami, while Commissioning one of the 236 boreholes constructed for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ambursa Camp, Birnin-Kebbi Local Government, Kebbi State reinstated his commitment to continued to provide social amenities to the rural communities.

“I want to assure you that I will continue to provide more social amenities to the rural communities through collaboration with relevant stakeholders”.

In his address, the District Head of Ambursa, Alhaji Isah Haruna Rasheed thanked Malami and his NGOs for the gesture and promised to continue championing the course of his subjects.

The District Head added that the provision of borehole to the Internally Displaced Persons will bring an end to the paucity of water on the camp.