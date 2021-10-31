From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Wife of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice,Hajia Aisha Abubakar Malami has distributed start-up grant and materials to petty traders in Bunza town, Kebbi state to boost their small scale businesses.

The AGF wife, who distributed the items under the auspices of Aisha Abubakar Malami Center for Women Development, said that, the Center will continue to engage development partners and NGOs to better the lives of the common man.

The Public Relation Officer and Director Media of the Center, Rukkaiya Abdurrahman Manga confirmed this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to her, “the Founder of Aisha Malami Center for Women Development, Hajia Aisha Abubakar Malami said, she decided to establish the Foundation in order to compliment her husband efforts in the fight against Youth and women restiveness through Khadimiyya and Kadi Malami Foundation, a feat, she promised to align herself with for a better Kebbi State.

” She said she was keenly following the activities of Khadimiyya and Kadi Foundation in the areas of Poverty alleviation, there by facilitating AGSMEIS and COVID 19 loan Facility to over 6000 entrepreneurs and decided to also empower women with start up grant to compliment the effort the two NGOs”.

The Publicity Secretary Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative Ibrahim Abubakar Jombali while delivering his goodwill message, according to the statement, described the efforts of the Minister’s wife as deliberate attempt to key into her husband’s quest to ensure economic growth in the state through various intervention of Khadimiyya and Kadi Malami Foundation.

Jombali, while commending the wife of the Minister in empowering more than two thousand women with cash grant and materials, urged other well to do individuals in the society to borrow a leaf from Hajiya Aisha Malami by empowering youths with different skills.

” Jombali further informed the gathering that Khadimiyya will continue to uphold it’s ideals and core values of service to humanity devoid of political, religion or tribal inclinations”, he said

The Manager Kadi Malami Foundation Alhaji Yahaya Dankoko described the Aisha Malami Center for women Development as a center of excellence base on the speed in which the center has empowered women within the shortest time of it’s inception.

Dankoko said Kadi Malami and Khadimiyya Foundations found a good partner in Aisha Malami Center when it comes to women empowerment and wealth Creation.

The Chairperson of the Center Hajia Asmau Waziri said about three thousand women are expected to benefit from Aisha Malami Women Empowerment Scheme across the State stressed that, so far women from Argungu,Augie ,Arewa, Suru, Bagudo and Bunza has benefitted from the programme.

She added that, under the Scheme each woman will be equipped with cash grant and materials depending on the nature of their trade.

