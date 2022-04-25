By Doris Obinna

Nigeria, each year, April 25, joins the rest of the world to commemorate World Malaria Day. This, according to World Health Organisation (WHO), is to create awareness and to underscore the collective energy and commitment of the global community in uniting around the common goal of a world free of malaria.

Malaria is a public health problem in Nigeria, according to experts, where it accounts for more cases of deaths than any other country.

WHO, in its statement, disclosed that no single tool is available to solve the problem of malaria so far: “Innovative new tools are vital, if the world is to achieve global elimination targets, including innovations in new vector control interventions and insecticides, improved diagnostics, and more effective medicines, among other tools.”

With this year’s theme, “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives,” the body is calling for investments and innovation that bring new diagnostic, antimalarial medicines and other tools to speed the pace of progress against malaria.

Experts are, however, worried that the impact of malaria is not only felt in terms of the human suffering and death it causes, but also by the significant economic cost and burden to families, households and national economies. “Malaria slows economic growth and development as well as perpetuates the vicious cycle of poverty.”

According to the World Malaria Report 2020, an estimated 76 per cent of Nigeria’s population is at risk of malaria by living in high transmission areas. “The malaria burden in Nigeria is high and accounts for 27 per cent of cases worldwide and the highest number of deaths (24 per cent) due to malaria in 2019.

“About 97 per cent of the country’s population is at risk for malaria because of their location. It is only 3 per cent of Nigeria’s population that lives in the malaria-free zones. It is expected that malaria transmission will be higher, as rainfall provides breeding sites for mosquitoes.

“Despite steady advances in lowering the global burden of malaria between 2000 and 2015, progress has stalled in recent years (2019 – 2020) particularly in high-burden counties in sub-Saharan Africa. Urgent and concerted action is needed to set the world back on a trajectory towards achieving the 2030 targets of the WHO global malaria strategy.”

Meanwhile, WHO’s call to action includes stepping up innovation in the fight against malaria, expanding access to the tools available now, expanding the use of the first malaria vaccine, RTS, as well as strengthening country ownership. Countries must ensure resilient and equitable health systems, tailor responses to the local setting and improve surveillance systems.