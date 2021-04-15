From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, has approved the fumigation of drainages across the state.

The state government will also conduct the quarterly fumigation of the four Emirate councils spread across Kebbi State.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals, Hayatuddeen Bawa in a statement by Special Adviser to the governor, Yahyah Sarki.

According to the statement, the commissioner said the fumigation exercise will target adult mosquitoes, using insecticides 2,2 dichrovinyl dimethyl phosphate (DDVP), and also larviciding, using larvicides organophosphate (Temephos).

Meanwhile, Governor Bagudu has commended operators of engine boats and canoes plying Dole Kaina – Lolo waterways for striving to promote economic activities between Nigeria and the two neighbouring countries of Niger and the Republic of Benin.

The governor made the commendation while addressing people engaged in marine transport at Dole Kaina, saying the state government was appreciative of their orderliness and activities.

Bagudu, who was transported in engine boat from Dole Kaina to Lolo on a condolence visit, expressed his satisfaction with the professionalism displayed by drivers of canoes and engine boats in ferrying passengers to their destinations.