From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the fumigation and desilting all the drainages across the state.

The state government will also conduct the quarterly fumigation of the four emirate councils spread across the state.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals, Hayatuddeen Ahmad Bawa, in a statement made available to newsmen by Special Adviser to Kebbi State Governor, Mallam Yahyah Sarki.

According to the statement, the Commissioner stated that the fumigation exercise will be targeting adult mosquitoes (Adultciding), using insecticides 2,2 dichrovinyl dimethyl phosphate (DDVP) and also larviciding using larvicides organophosphate (Temephos).

‘Larviciding fumigation is known to be the most efficient, most effective, most friendly and is the backbone of malaria control,’ he explained.

‘Temephos is used to treat water infested with disease-carrying insects lavae including mosquitoes, midges, black fly.

‘Temephos is also used in Guineaworms eradication programme, to kill water fleas that carry guineaworns lavae.

‘Temephos can even be applied in drinking water not exceeding 1mg/l (WHO),’ he said.