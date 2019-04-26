Joe Effiong, Uyo

Manager of Akwa Ibom State Malaria Elimination Programme in the state Ministry of Health, John Orok, has disclosed that more than three million long lasting mosquito nets have been distributed to about 95 percent households in 2018 alone

Orok, who made this known as part of activities marking this year’s World Malaria Day celebration, lamented the low usage of mosquito nets in the state though he said there had been a significant reduction in the prevalence rate of malaria.

He said the nets were distributed with the support of many partners, including the US funded Breakthrough Action for Social and Behaviour Change.

Apart from the distribution of the long lasting nets, the health ministry had also undertaken other intervention measures to reduce the scourge of the disease. Other intervention measures, he said, included advocacy campaigns on the need to use the nets, eliminating mosquito habitat, provision of malaria commodities which he said are provided free in health facilities in the state and the training of health personnel, including laboratory scientists as well as Rapid Diagnostic Therapy (RDT) and community dialogue.

“We need to ensure zero malaria starts with us, eliminating mosquito habitat and getting treated for malaria with commodities which are provided free in health facilities would go along away in ensuring zero malaria,’’ he said.

Orok, who lauded the state government for “constantly upgrading health facilities and building new ones as well as employing health workers and ensuring they are paid promptly,’’ noted, however, that there was still a huge funding gap in the programme.

Bassey Nsa, coordinator of the Breakthrough Action For Social Change and Behaviour, expressed the hope that there would be social and behavioural change among stakeholders in the state, increased demand for malaria prevention and treatment services and the strengthening of community structure for improved referral in the state by the time the current cycle of the programme funding ends in 2022.