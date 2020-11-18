The National Executive of National Association Of Nigeria Students (NANS) lead by its President, Comr. Danielson Bamidele Akpan yesterday paid a courtesy visit to the Billionaire Philanthropist and Antarctica explorer Prince Ned Nwoko at his office in Abuja. The leader of the Association NANS that was established 40 years ago in his opening speech on behalf of over 60 million Nigerians students at home and abroad said “We have been keen observers of your efforts across the globe, particularly your foundation that’s dealing with malaria eradication project so We are here to appreciate you”. Your efforts has not gone unnoticed. This body (NANS) is here to partner with you because what you are doing is a Service to Humanity and that is what is required of a leader to do that which you are doing” we are glad we have you, a man who has chosen to be a Philanthropist and he uses the opportunity to invite Prince Ned Nwoko to the 40th anniversary of NANS where the star Prince of Anioma and the Initiator, Eradication of malaria in Africa, Prince Ned Nwoko would be inducted to the wall of fame and be one of the life Patrons of the association.

Prince Ned Nwoko in his Response talks about one Nigeria, fiscal sector and malaria project which can create 3millions jobs in the first 6 months of implementation. He said “I believe in one Nigeria, I have come to the conclusion that the problem of Nigeria is not just about law and order but its about her economy and if government can focus on fiscal sector like Banks, Insurance companies, mortgage and security exchange commissions things will be easier for average Nigerians” Governments can compel banks to give grants to graduate and students loans at 1% which the students will pay back when you start working. The Initiator of Eradication of malaria in Africa also stated that Our economy is key to all these problems that we have because Nigeria of today is like the survival of the fittest but just like in UK and USA, if we can focus on the fiscal sector then most of our problems will be solved.

Hon Ned also used the opportunity to highlight the focus of his Foundation which includes education and sports development: that’s why I’m building a Sports university, our students will spend 6 months abroad in an exchange program with three other universities. In the area of Health, the Star Prince of Anioma explains that he went to Antarctica to highlight the problem of malaria in Africa so apart from vaccine development that Prince Ned Nwoko foundation is proposing, there’s need to clean up Nigeria, have a recycling plant in every local government in Nigeria which will birth 3millions jobs and fumigate the entire country from Lagos to Bornu so we are working with the government because there will be another lockdown to fumigate Nigeria wholisticaly.