Malaria Eradication: Prince Ned Nwoko hosted kanywood actors Ali Nuhu and uzee usman to a breakfast and share one of the visions of Prince Ned Nwoko foundation which is eradication of malaria in Africa. Prince Ned is proposing malaria vaccine research, environmental cleanup, and fumigation of the entire country. The duo also keys into @nednwokomalariaproject because the fight against malaria must be done wholistic and collectively regardless of your political or religion affiliation.