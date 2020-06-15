The Billionaire Philanthropist and Antarctica explorer Prince Ned Nwoko today paid a courtesy visit to the Honourable Minister of State for Labour and Employment. The Malaria Project initiator extended collaboration between the Prince Ned Nwoko Malaria Project and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The discussion was possible ways the Ministry can key into the Project particularly in the area of environmental clean up and Fumigation of the entire country. The Minister expressed interest in the collaboration. Nigeria of my dream is that at the end of this malaria project, United Nation would declare Nigeria free of Malaria and Africa at large. Prince Ned Nwoko was in the company of the project coordinator Mr Chukwuebuka Anyaduba.

It would be recalled that Prince Ned Nwoko is the first black African to visit the south pole in Antarctica and hoisted Nigeria flag to raise awareness on the scourge of malaria in Africa. He also met some scientists and a Canadian based aerial fumigation company who are ready to partner Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation to eradicate malaria in Africa. Prince Ned is proposing to fund malaria vaccine research grants to five institutions in Africa and also the entire clean of the country. According to the United Nation, about 500,000 death recorded yearly as a result of Malaria fever and the number could increase to 750,000 this year because of Corona pandemic. Prince Ned stressed further that the fumigation of the entire country must be wholistic and across the board