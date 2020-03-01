Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared support for Ned Nwoko Foundation on its plan to fumigate the entire country to tackle malaria.

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, who spoke yesterday in Abuja, said that government would throw its weight behind the project, as it would nip the scourge permanently in the bud. He described the gesture as “a mission of honour, integrity to the less privileged.

On his part, Ned Nwoko, Chairman, Ned Nwoko Foundation, promised to fund research that would lead to the discovery of malaria vaccines. He recounted his journey to Antarctica, where he met different scientists embarking on different research without any of them coming from Nigeria. He appealed to the government to sign the 1971 treaty for Nigeria to have a place in Antarctica as a global player.

His words: “We need to establish a scientific research centre in Antarctica. We need a global presence. The malaria project is very important to me. In Nigeria, we suffer more deaths from malaria. It must not be so. We have come to accept that malaria is part of us which should not be so.

“I want to fund research to produce vaccines all we take every day are anti-malarial drugs. I have put together some experts who will do it.

“The other aspect is the sanitation of malaria. We must clean up Nigeria; from offices to residential homes. And the government should implement the Antarctica of 1971. We behave as if we are not part of the world.”