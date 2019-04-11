Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Malaria is currently ravaging the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at Abagena, in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State, housing about 34, 986 persons who were displaced from their ancestral homes by the herdsmen’s invasion, since January 2018.

Daily Sun gathered from the Camp Commandant, James Iorkyaa, that those mostly affected by the outbreak of malaria at the camp were children between the ages of zero to 15 years.

The camp commandant, who spoke to newsmen, yesterday, while receiving donation of drugs and other relief materials from the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), said the camp, which houses about 18, 000 children, has also recorded five new births since the beginning of the year.

Donating the drugs and life materials at the camp, yesterday, Dr. Orimolade Ayodele said MDCAN took the decision after conducting a needs assessment at the camp, and discovered that the IDPs were in dire need of drugs at the clinic.

Meanwhile, some Benue youths, yesterday, took to the streets of Makurdi to demand zoning of the speakership position of the House of Representatives to the North Central geopolitical zone.

The youths, who were drawn from different political parties, bore placards with different inscriptions, such as “Benue supports North Central for Speakership; “North Central deserves Speakership” and “North Central has not produced Speaker or Deputy Speaker since 1999,” among others.