Nkechi Chima, Abuja

Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation for Malaria Eradication in Africa, has said that malaria is a leading cause of death among low-income countries and indeed one of the major public health threats to human existence in Africa.

The Chairman of the Foundation Prince Ned Nwoko said this a statement in commemoration of the 2020 World Malaria Day celebration held yesterday in Abuja.

While speaking on the imperative for tailoring the COVID-19 approach and response in the fight against malaria in Africa, Nwoko said Africa accounts for 91 per cent of all malaria deaths and with an estimated 57.5 million cases and 225,000 deaths per year.

Nwoko explained that Nigeria accounts for 27 per cent of the total African malaria burden, noting that within Nigeria malaria is a major cause of illness, deaths poverty and a significant drain on the economy and wellbeing of the nation.

He said that it had become imperative to rejig the commitment of both private and public stakeholders to ending the malaria scourge in Africa, starting with Nigeria.

“In line with the above and on the occasion of the commemoration of the 2020 World Malaria Day, Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation wishes to enjoin all relevant stakeholders in the government, private individuals, the organised private sector, non-governmental organisations, donor agencies, etc to team up and share in the vision and mission of the eradication of malaria in Africa, starting with Nigeria through Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication Project approach by funding research grants ($750,000) for malaria vaccine in five higher institutions in Africa, the fumigation of the entire country and environmental cleanup,” he said.