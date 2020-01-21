Okwe Obi, Abuja

Businessman, Prince Ned Nwoko, has promised to commence an air-based fumigation of the entire country to eradicate malaria, with the help of pilots, scientists from Malaysia and other countries

Addressing newsmen yesterday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on his arrival from Antarctica where he said he went to liaise with scientists to carry out intensive research to provide a vaccine to address the problem, he lamented that Nigeria which prides itself as the giant of Africa still grapples with issues such as malaria.

“While in Antarctic, I had meetings with scientists because this project involves two solutions. The first is to clean up Nigeria. We must fumigate Nigeria. The second, is the research which is to be conducted in five universities across the continent for the purpose to discover a vaccine. There is no reason we should not have a vaccine for malaria when we have vaccine for typhoid and polio.”