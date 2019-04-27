(NAN)Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) on Friday, advised Nigerians to imbibe the culture of environmental cleanliness to curb the prevalence of malaria in the country.

Mr. Sunday Ike, National Publicity Secretary of ACPN, gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Ike, who frowned at the filthiness in most Nigerian environments, urged residents to clear bushes around their areas and avoid practices that could create stagnant water around surroundings.

He noted that stagnant water around the environment mostly contributed to the breeding of mosquitoes.

He further advised the public on the use of approved insecticides and mosquito repellent in eradicating mosquitoes and preventing the insects’ bite.

“Discuss with your healthcare provider to advice you on preventive drugs to use when you want to travel to mosquito infested areas.

“We must take control of our environment and make it difficult for malaria parasites to spread,” Ike stated.

The medical professional also advised pregnant women to register in a hospital or healthcare center, in order to get the appropriate medications that would protect them from malaria infection during pregnancy.

Ike said though malaria was caused by a parasite known as Plasmodium and transmitted by female Anopheles mosquito, the increasing spate of the condition was due to negative human behaviors.

The pharmacist described malaria prevention as everybody’s responsibility and everyone had a role to play in stopping the spread of the disease.

He urged governments at all levels to intensify sensitization campaigns on the need for citizens to keep clean environments in order to eliminate mosquitoes and curb the spread of malaria.

Ike also tasked healthcare providers on following guidelines on the test before treatment to avoid any complications that could arise due to wrong medications.